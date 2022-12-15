Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $19.61 in the prior trading day, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) closed at $19.52, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4980192 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $11.50 from $13 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MM Asset Management Holding LL bought 827,590 shares for $16.21 per share. The transaction valued at 13,412,668 led to the insider holds 81,332,319 shares of the business.

MM Asset Management Holding LL bought 827,590 shares of IVZ for $13,306,240 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 80,504,729 shares after completing the transaction at $16.08 per share. On May 10, another insider, Vacheron Terry, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $17.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 10,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $25.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 13.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IVZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.37. The current Payout Ratio is 35.70% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.