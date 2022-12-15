Invest in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at $2.94 in the last session, up 2.08% from day before closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285794 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 7,328 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 25,648 led to the insider holds 6,122,089 shares of the business.

SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of OCUL for $38,993 on Oct 11. The 10% Owner now owns 6,114,761 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, SUMMER ROAD LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,982 and bolstered with 6,104,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $7.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2598.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCUL traded on average about 839.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146M and the low estimate is $60.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.