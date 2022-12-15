Investing in MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, MIND Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0465 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734092 shares were traded. MIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4210.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 19, 2014, Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Global Hunter Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 13, 2011, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when BLUM PETER H bought 8,000 shares for $7.12 per share. The transaction valued at 56,960 led to the insider holds 21,696 shares of the business.

BLUM PETER H bought 10,000 shares of MIND for $72,700 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 13,696 shares after completing the transaction at $7.27 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, BLUM PETER H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,840 and bolstered with 729,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIND has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8463.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIND traded 55.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 75.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MIND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 7.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.11M, up 65.80% from the average estimate.