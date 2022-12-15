Is Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed at $14.02 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $13.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528490 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EHAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $12.

On December 06, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Bolton Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares for $12.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,690 led to the insider holds 15,597 shares of the business.

Bolton Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of EHAB for $25,500 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 14,597 shares after completing the transaction at $12.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bolton Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,780 and bolstered with 12,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enhabit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EHAB traded on average about 708.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EHAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 865.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.