Is Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) closed at $14.21 in the last session, up 7.73% from day before closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4111288 shares were traded. HLIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Ben-Natan Nimrod sold 50,000 shares for $14.90 per share. The transaction valued at 745,200 led to the insider holds 265,023 shares of the business.

Haltmayer Neven sold 24,947 shares of HLIT for $369,216 on Nov 18. The SVP, Video R&D now owns 150,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, HARSHMAN PATRICK, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,040 shares for $13.41 each. As a result, the insider received 81,008 and left with 434,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIT has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLIT traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.58M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.86% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 9.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.7M to a low estimate of $147.6M. As of the current estimate, Harmonic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.83M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.68M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $624M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $614.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.15M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746M and the low estimate is $702M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.