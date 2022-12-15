Is this a Prime Time To acquire AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $0.41, down -2.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493247 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4058.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UAVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 26,250 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of UAVS for $56,250 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7065.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 631.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.