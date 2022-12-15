Is this a Prime Time To acquire Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) stock

The price of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) closed at $9.30 in the last session, up 14.39% from day before closing price of $8.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783250 shares were traded. LUNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNA has reached a high of $8.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUNA traded on average about 77.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.62M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 323.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 300.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43M to a low estimate of $28.87M. As of the current estimate, Luna Innovations Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $20.33M, an estimated increase of 43.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.44M, an increase of 42.20% less than the figure of $43.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.51M, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.14M and the low estimate is $127.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.