It’s a good day to be an Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shareholder

In the latest session, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $42.24 down -5.67% from its previous closing price of $44.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1790750 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardant Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $65 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2022, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Kalia Kumud sold 3,125 shares for $51.87 per share. The transaction valued at 162,082 led to the insider holds 20,135 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud sold 2,000 shares of GH for $102,781 on Aug 17. The Chief Information Officer now owns 18,530 shares after completing the transaction at $51.39 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Merrill Amelia, who serves as the SVP, People of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $54.32 each. As a result, the insider received 244,441 and left with 20,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $103.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GH has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 730.33k over the past ten days. A total of 102.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.04 and a low estimate of -$1.66, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.05 and -$7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.79. EPS for the following year is -$4.73, with 15 analysts recommending between -$4.06 and -$5.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $117.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $120.6M to a low estimate of $114.13M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.25M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.77M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $467.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $461.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.65M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.19M and the low estimate is $559M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.