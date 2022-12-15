It’s a good day to be an Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) shareholder

In the latest session, Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed at $65.83 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $65.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860575 shares were traded. LNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Light & Wonder Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Macquarie on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Regan Michael J sold 20,000 shares for $64.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,292,500 led to the insider holds 76,849 shares of the business.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares of LNW for $1,449,041 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 9,422,122 shares after completing the transaction at $52.69 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Fine Capital Partners, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $52.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,085,992 and left with 9,449,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $70.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNW has traded an average of 692.66K shares per day and 576.48k over the past ten days. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.16 and $34.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.62. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $624.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $639.2M to a low estimate of $602M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $778.02M, an estimated decrease of -19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.72M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of -$19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $657.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.