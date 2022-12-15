It’s an appealing income play to consider Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

The price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed at $10.72 in the last session, up 2.39% from day before closing price of $10.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3323508 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $36.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XM traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 586.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $381.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.7M to a low estimate of $380.38M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.04M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.91M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.