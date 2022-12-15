It’s an appealing income play to consider Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

After finishing at $35.99 in the prior trading day, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $35.24, down -2.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532192 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 419,565 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 434.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 293.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 727.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 4.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 26.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.05 and a low estimate of -$2.63, while EPS last year was -$1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.17, with high estimates of -$1.83 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.18 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.4. EPS for the following year is -$8.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$6.6 and -$10.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.81M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 576.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.