It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) stock

The closing price of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) was $95.29 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $97.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453259 shares were traded. IPGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.31.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IPGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $157.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares for $85.34 per share. The transaction valued at 426,679 led to the insider holds 7,394,599 shares of the business.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPGP for $445,420 on Sep 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,399,599 shares after completing the transaction at $89.08 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $87.72 each. As a result, the insider received 438,592 and left with 7,404,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPGP has reached a high of $176.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.85.

Shares Statistics:

IPGP traded an average of 297.63K shares per day over the past three months and 256.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.36M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPGP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.81 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $399M to a low estimate of $359.01M. As of the current estimate, IPG Photonics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $379.15M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.39M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $405M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.44M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.