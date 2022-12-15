It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ventas Inc. (VTR) stock

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) closed the day trading at $46.47 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $46.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2103363 shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $63 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 per share. The transaction valued at 981,929 led to the insider holds 767,960 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of VTR for $969,584 on May 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 767,960 shares after completing the transaction at $55.72 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $62.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,326 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $64.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTR traded about 2.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTR traded about 2.55M shares per day. A total of 399.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.56M, compared to 5.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

VTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 2.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $999.7M. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $976.08M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.