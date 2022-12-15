NIO Inc. (NIO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed the day trading at $12.10 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33121388 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

China Renaissance Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24.30 to $12.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $33.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIO traded about 61.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIO traded about 73.28M shares per day. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 63.62M with a Short Ratio of 61.28M, compared to 62.13M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, NIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.24B, an increase of 119.40% over than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.39B, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.