The name Calix Inc. (CALX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Calix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $74.59, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $74.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 452254 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CALX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 233.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 07, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 23, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares for $70.65 per share. The transaction valued at 353,250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Matthews Michael sold 2,000 shares of CALX for $144,660 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 64,000 shares after completing the transaction at $72.33 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, SINDELAR CORY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $74.52 each. As a result, the insider received 223,560 and left with 69,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $80.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CALX traded 567.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 477.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $238.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.93M to a low estimate of $218.39M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.42M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.37M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.39M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $937.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.