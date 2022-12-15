The name Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $101.15, up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $98.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2019145 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On November 29, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Dixon Robert D bought 2,000 shares for $97.27 per share. The transaction valued at 194,550 led to the insider holds 8,895 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $526,000 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 590,975 shares after completing the transaction at $105.20 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $119.05 each. As a result, the insider received 595,250 and left with 595,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $377.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNRC traded 2.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.63M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 6.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $4.05 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.58 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $17.66 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.7M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.9M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $3.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.