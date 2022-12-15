The name Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) closed at $31.35 up 2.62% from its previous closing price of $30.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334940 shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Option Care Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On January 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 11, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Pate R Carter sold 1,928 shares for $31.97 per share. The transaction valued at 61,638 led to the insider holds 95,530 shares of the business.

Pate R Carter sold 1,923 shares of OPCH for $58,940 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 97,458 shares after completing the transaction at $30.65 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,000,000 shares for $33.01 each. As a result, the insider received 363,110,000 and left with 26,247,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPCH has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 857.36k over the past ten days. A total of 181.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $927.19M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.47M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970.73M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.44B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.