The name Zillow Group Inc. (Z) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $37.95 down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $37.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4386393 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Rock Jennifer sold 2,600 shares for $38.34 per share. The transaction valued at 99,671 led to the insider holds 62,161 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 3,295 shares of Z for $118,499 on Nov 30. The President of Zillow now owns 18,105 shares after completing the transaction at $35.96 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 4,375 shares for $35.99 each. As a result, the insider received 157,451 and left with 32,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $65.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Z has traded an average of 3.65M shares per day and 4.17M over the past ten days. A total of 173.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.68M. Insiders hold about 9.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.15% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.64M with a Short Ratio of 23.31M, compared to 28.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $458.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $499.29M to a low estimate of $432.11M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated decrease of -77.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.85M, a decrease of -88.60% less than the figure of -$77.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.62M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.