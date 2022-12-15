There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cognex Corporation (CGNX) can be one of them

The closing price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) was $51.54 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $51.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341080 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when KRANTZ THEODOR sold 52,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,600,000 led to the insider holds 36,108 shares of the business.

SUN ANTHONY sold 30,000 shares of CGNX for $1,500,441 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $50.01 per share. On May 12, another insider, PARROTTE DIANNE M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $46.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,000 and bolstered with 3,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.84.

Shares Statistics:

CGNX traded an average of 940.94K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, CGNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $941.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.