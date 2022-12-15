There is a good chance Aramark (ARMK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $42.39 in the prior trading day, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $42.65, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454649 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $43.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.55M. Shares short for ARMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.50M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARMK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $2, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.1B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $17.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.