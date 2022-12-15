There is a good chance Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) closed at $2.80 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592138 shares were traded. SB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Safe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SB has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6244.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SB traded on average about 993.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 903.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.49M. Insiders hold about 67.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SB is 0.20, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $342M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.03M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.07M and the low estimate is $302.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.