There is a good chance TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.31 in the prior trading day, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) closed at $1.29, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615498 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6058 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1006.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Opaleye Management Inc. sold 1,539 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 2,216 led to the insider holds 4,010,000 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 13,900 shares of TCON for $19,599 on Nov 18. The President and CEO now owns 310,118 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, THEUER CHARLES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 9,200 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,984 and bolstered with 296,218 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5499, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9068.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 75.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 61.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 121.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 139.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.17.