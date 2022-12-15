There Is Still Room For Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) was $30.65 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $30.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4909906 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $37 from $35 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 12,637 shares for $30.18 per share. The transaction valued at 381,397 led to the insider holds 55,448 shares of the business.

Singh Ajay sold 36,338 shares of PSTG for $1,249,591 on Mar 23. The Chief Product Officer now owns 378,654 shares after completing the transaction at $34.39 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Brown Andrew William Fraser, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,564 shares for $35.20 each. As a result, the insider received 407,048 and left with 58,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 681.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $36.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.86.

Shares Statistics:

PSTG traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.03M with a Short Ratio of 24.35M, compared to 23.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.