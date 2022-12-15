There Is Still Room For Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) was $32.00 for the day, up 2.89% from the previous closing price of $31.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503897 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.71.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 21, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Sidoti initiated its Neutral rating on September 21, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when WEIL A LORNE sold 35,000 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,058,334 led to the insider holds 88,173 shares of the business.

Torres Julio A. sold 25,000 shares of TGLS for $636,400 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 30,520 shares after completing the transaction at $25.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $32.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.67.

Shares Statistics:

TGLS traded an average of 182.59K shares per day over the past three months and 278.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, TGLS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.79M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.69M and the low estimate is $680M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.