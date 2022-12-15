There Is Still Room For Vericel Corporation (VCEL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) was $25.77 for the day, up 4.84% from the previous closing price of $24.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589609 shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.29.

Our analysis of VCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when SIEGAL JONATHAN sold 331 shares for $25.47 per share. The transaction valued at 8,431 led to the insider holds 875 shares of the business.

GILMAN STEVEN C sold 900 shares of VCEL for $27,846 on Apr 29. The Director now owns 5,200 shares after completing the transaction at $30.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hopper Jonathan Mark, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 16,738 shares for $41.43 each. As a result, the insider received 693,431 and left with 45,914 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84.

Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $43.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.14.

VCEL traded an average of 466.45K shares per day over the past three months and 327.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.89M. Shares short for VCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 7.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 20.87%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.03.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.18M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.63M and the low estimate is $208.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.