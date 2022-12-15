There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AMERCO (UHALB)

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHALB) closed the day trading at $58.03 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $58.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818894 shares were traded. UHALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHALB, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Willow Grove Holdings LP bought 115,000 shares for $65.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,553,205 led to the insider holds 1,324,000 shares of the business.

SHOEN EDWARD J bought 115,000 shares of UHALB for $7,553,205 on Dec 08. The President now owns 1,324,000 shares after completing the transaction at $65.68 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, SHOEN MARK V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 115,000 shares for $65.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,553,717 and bolstered with 1,324,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMERCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHALB has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHALB traded about 507.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHALB traded about 530.93k shares per day. A total of 176.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.47M.