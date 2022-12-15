There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE)

The closing price of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) was $3.79 for the day, down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616993 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when WALSH PAUL S bought 12,500 shares for $3.60 per share. The transaction valued at 45,000 led to the insider holds 48,456 shares of the business.

Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares of VWE for $80,625 on Nov 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 210,400 shares after completing the transaction at $3.23 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Roney Patrick A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,300 and bolstered with 185,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5257.

Shares Statistics:

VWE traded an average of 428.22K shares per day over the past three months and 313.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.26M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.6M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.77M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $318.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.