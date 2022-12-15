There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed the day trading at $4.13 up 4.56% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862303 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VUZI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Kay Edward William Jr. bought 7,500 shares for $4.15 per share. The transaction valued at 31,125 led to the insider holds 177,538 shares of the business.

Russell Grant bought 5,000 shares of VUZI for $20,892 on Dec 01. The CFO and Executive VP now owns 1,162,205 shares after completing the transaction at $4.18 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Harned Timothy Heydenreich, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,036 and bolstered with 144,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2317.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VUZI traded about 670.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VUZI traded about 743.07k shares per day. A total of 63.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 14.63M, compared to 14.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.16% and a Short% of Float of 25.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.02M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.16M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.5M and the low estimate is $17.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.