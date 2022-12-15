This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

In the latest session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed at $24.27 up 4.16% from its previous closing price of $23.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1669179 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on May 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Horn Margaret A sold 17,767 shares for $20.15 per share. The transaction valued at 358,069 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 17,767 shares of RVMD for $362,541 on Oct 31. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,767 shares after completing the transaction at $20.41 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Horn Margaret A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 17,768 shares for $20.15 each. As a result, the insider received 357,968 and left with 35,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $28.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVMD has traded an average of 948.93K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 88.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.08M. Shares short for RVMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.79M with a Short Ratio of 9.71M, compared to 10.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.91 and -$3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$3.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.25 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, up 11.30% from the average estimate.