Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)

The closing price of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) was $0.34 for the day, up 4.45% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721490 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRTT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Urban Benjamin Nicholas bought 166,716 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 56,683 led to the insider holds 612,500 shares of the business.

Sanders Kenneth D bought 2,000 shares of DRTT for $660 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 223,250 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Sanders Kenneth D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,079 and bolstered with 221,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3389, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8531.

Shares Statistics:

DRTT traded an average of 151.43K shares per day over the past three months and 530.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.88M. Insiders hold about 18.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 576.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 546.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $46.49M. As of the current estimate, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $41.33M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.7M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.59M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.9M and the low estimate is $196.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.