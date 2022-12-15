Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) closed the day trading at $0.81 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 497939 shares were traded. RWLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8210 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7533.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RWLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 03, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On July 15, 2016, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on July 15, 2016, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Lind Global Fund II LP bought 264,625 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 243,455 led to the insider holds 4,807,228 shares of the business.

Lind Global Fund II LP bought 83,475 shares of RWLK for $73,458 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 4,674,916 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Lind Global Fund II LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 39,454 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,509 and bolstered with 4,633,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9824.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RWLK traded about 249.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RWLK traded about 232.77k shares per day. A total of 62.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 12.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RWLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.97M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 61.00% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51M and the low estimate is $11.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.