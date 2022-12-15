Update from Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) was $0.29 for the day, down -10.40% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0342 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594221 shares were traded.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LABP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.40 from $30 previously.

On November 16, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On October 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 207,000 led to the insider holds 3,975,722 shares of the business.

Bassaganya-Riera Josep sold 33,194 shares of LABP for $157,804 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 4,994,208 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Bassaganya-Riera Josep, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $4.84 each. As a result, the insider received 174,096 and left with 5,027,402 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LABP has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3719, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8498.

Shares Statistics:

LABP traded an average of 301.58K shares per day over the past three months and 262k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.40M. Insiders hold about 24.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LABP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 83.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.29.