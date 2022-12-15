What shareholders can do to beat the market with Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) stock

In the latest session, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) closed at $1.68 down -17.24% from its previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324156 shares were traded. YMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Peters Richard sold 10,890 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 18,418 led to the insider holds 90,028 shares of the business.

Wyzga Michael D sold 3,116 shares of YMTX for $5,270 on Dec 02. The insider now owns 13,997 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Epstein Marie, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,976 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,341 and left with 8,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMTX has reached a high of $3.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5600.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YMTX has traded an average of 79.36K shares per day and 322.49k over the past ten days. A total of 10.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.73M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YMTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 61.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.27M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5M, an increase of 52.90% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.04M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.