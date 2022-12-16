A correction may be in store for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares?

In the latest session, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed at $1.34 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2643914 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRF S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8035.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRFS has traded an average of 4.12M shares per day and 5.14M over the past ten days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.02M, compared to 12.82M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.62B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.84B, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.75B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.