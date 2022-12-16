A correction may be in store for Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.54, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $24.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493792 shares were traded. GRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.83.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRBK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26.50 from $19.50 previously.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares for $30.67 per share. The transaction valued at 153,350 led to the insider holds 90,897 shares of the business.

Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares of GRBK for $150,250 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 95,897 shares after completing the transaction at $30.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has reached a high of $30.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRBK traded 460.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 273.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $391.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $321M. As of the current estimate, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.34M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.9M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $303.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.