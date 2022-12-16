A correction may be in store for The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares?

In the latest session, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) closed at $33.50 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $33.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6685092 shares were traded. WMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Williams Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Wilson Terrance Lane sold 8,500 shares for $34.20 per share. The transaction valued at 290,658 led to the insider holds 179,989 shares of the business.

Wilson Terrance Lane sold 10,000 shares of WMB for $343,000 on Nov 14. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 188,489 shares after completing the transaction at $34.30 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wilson Terrance Lane, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.76 each. As a result, the insider received 337,600 and left with 198,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WMB has traded an average of 7.00M shares per day and 6.76M over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.11M with a Short Ratio of 19.53M, compared to 24.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WMB is 1.70, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.97. The current Payout Ratio is 76.70% for WMB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:8152 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.78B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.86B and the low estimate is $10.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.