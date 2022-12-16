A glimpse at Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.06, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $32.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741828 shares were traded. VIVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Kenny John P. sold 61,437 shares for $30.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,866,788 led to the insider holds 265,131 shares of the business.

Kenny John P. sold 13,559 shares of VIVO for $406,836 on Jun 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 265,131 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Kenny John P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 19,956 shares for $29.98 each. As a result, the insider received 598,209 and left with 265,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meridian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIVO has reached a high of $34.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIVO traded 386.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 882.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VIVO, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 31, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $67.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.87M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.2M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $337.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.9M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.41M and the low estimate is $285M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.