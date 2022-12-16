An average trading volume for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $4.04 in the prior trading day, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $4.11, up 1.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 478592 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,070 led to the insider holds 43,547 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $83,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Narayan Prabhu, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,670 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2029.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 506.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 891.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 796.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.15.