An average trading volume for Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) closed at $16.18 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $16.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818974 shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 913,178 led to the insider holds 5,306,537 shares of the business.

KATZ A. AKIVA bought 149,890 shares of VRE for $1,793,434 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,231,173 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,847 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,660,418 and bolstered with 5,081,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $19.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRE traded on average about 904.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 906.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.99M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, Veris Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.74M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.22M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.32M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348.42M and the low estimate is $285.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.