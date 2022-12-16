An investigation into Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $10.80 in the prior trading day, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) closed at $10.72, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3375916 shares were traded. AM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Tudor Pickering Downgraded its Hold to Sell on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares for $10.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,547,977 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 299,019 shares of AM for $3,057,918 on May 24. The Director now owns 95,501 shares after completing the transaction at $10.23 per share. On May 23, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250,996 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,587,141 and left with 213,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AM has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 478.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 10.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.15, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.18.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $241.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.3M to a low estimate of $231.56M. As of the current estimate, Antero Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $216.49M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.79M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.52M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $991.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $943.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.2M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $945.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.