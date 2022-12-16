An investigation into Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s technical aspects

The price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed at $26.88 in the last session, down -4.82% from day before closing price of $28.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751732 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Ball Susan E sold 14,901 shares of CCRN for $447,030 on Oct 03. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 155,896 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Burns William J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,293 shares for $30.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,245,535 and left with 206,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCRN traded on average about 816.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.