An overall feel about 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $23.09 down -5.52% from its previous closing price of $24.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599582 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $68.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bizily Scott sold 6,000 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 136,725 led to the insider holds 2,482 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 392.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FDMT has traded an average of 556.46K shares per day and 464.14k over the past ten days. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 11.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 1.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.42. EPS for the following year is -$3.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.20% from the average estimate.