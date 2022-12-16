An overall feel about Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.61, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $53.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660651 shares were traded. LPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $83.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $64.46 per share. The transaction valued at 241,725 led to the insider holds 103,157 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of LPI for $248,100 on Nov 01. The President & CEO now owns 106,907 shares after completing the transaction at $66.16 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, PIGOTT M. JASON, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $66.85 each. As a result, the insider received 250,687 and left with 110,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laredo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPI has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPI traded 717.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 742.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.87 and a low estimate of $5.27, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.69, with high estimates of $7.14 and low estimates of $3.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.2 and $22.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.27. EPS for the following year is $40.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $51.37 and $23.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $384.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.53M to a low estimate of $314.97M. As of the current estimate, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.08M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $357.79M, a decrease of -23.90% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.