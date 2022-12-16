An overall feel about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) closed at $9.39 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $9.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646606 shares were traded. TAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

For a deeper understanding of TransAlta Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.41.

As of this moment, TransAlta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80.

Over the past 52 weeks, TAC has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

For the past three months, TAC has traded an average of 406.38K shares per day and 361.83k over the past ten days. A total of 271.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TAC is 0.16, from 0.17 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84.

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.15.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $418.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $454.42M to a low estimate of $382.57M. As of the current estimate, TransAlta Corporation’s year-ago sales were $421.94M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.34M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $375.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.