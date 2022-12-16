Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) was $8.67 for the day, down -4.62% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9009243 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Bhatt Baiju sold 91,912 shares for $9.36 per share. The transaction valued at 860,710 led to the insider holds 1,291,108 shares of the business.

Tenev Vladimir sold 83,334 shares of HOOD for $780,390 on Dec 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,327,936 shares after completing the transaction at $9.36 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $9.77 each. As a result, the insider received 122,111 and left with 333,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

Shares Statistics:

HOOD traded an average of 11.26M shares per day over the past three months and 7.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 882.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 699.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.96M with a Short Ratio of 40.71M, compared to 37.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.