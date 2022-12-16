Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ): Selected Notes

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) closed the day trading at $37.77 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $37.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32942753 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $44 from $41 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VZ traded about 23.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VZ traded about 23.82M shares per day. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.27M with a Short Ratio of 34.01M, compared to 33.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

VZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.61, up from 2.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.54. The current Payout Ratio is 55.60% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $35.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.98B to a low estimate of $34.87B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.07B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.09B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.58B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.61B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.65B and the low estimate is $136.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.