Are AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.24, up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $10.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12896949 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12.25 to $13.25.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.50 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Kain Gary D sold 200,000 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 2,819,760 led to the insider holds 667,920 shares of the business.

Kain Gary D sold 400,000 shares of AGNC for $5,639,520 on Feb 11. The Director, Executive Chair now owns 2,066,178 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $15.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGNC traded 15.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 571.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.35M with a Short Ratio of 29.31M, compared to 17.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, AGNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.52.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $398.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584.38M to a low estimate of $291.5M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $247M, an estimated increase of 61.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $376.94M, a decrease of -15.90% less than the figure of $61.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $584.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $981M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.