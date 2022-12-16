Are analysts optimistic about Coterra Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:CTRA) stock?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed the day trading at $25.33 up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $24.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14243195 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 138,218 led to the insider holds 225,755 shares of the business.

BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares of CTRA for $1,286,339 on Jun 07. The EVP – Business Development now owns 351,436 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lindeman Steven W, who serves as the Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,777,500 and left with 233,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTRA traded about 9.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTRA traded about 11.42M shares per day. A total of 792.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.99M with a Short Ratio of 33.14M, compared to 31.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Dividends & Splits

CTRA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.49, up from 0.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.4M, an estimated increase of 432.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $432.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 159.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $6.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.