Are analysts optimistic about Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) stock?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) closed the day trading at $102.51 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $103.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3631352 shares were traded. DUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DUK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $112 to $114.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares for $100.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,849 led to the insider holds 111,997 shares of the business.

Jamil Dhiaa M. sold 900 shares of DUK for $85,510 on Nov 10. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 58,057 shares after completing the transaction at $95.01 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, YOUNG STEVEN K, who serves as the EVP & CCO of the company, sold 415 shares for $93.57 each. As a result, the insider received 38,832 and left with 112,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $116.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DUK traded about 3.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DUK traded about 3M shares per day. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 7.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

DUK’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.02, up from 3.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $7.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.6B to a low estimate of $7.06B. As of the current estimate, Duke Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.95B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.75B, a decrease of -7.80% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.1B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.96B and the low estimate is $25.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.