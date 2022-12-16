Are analysts optimistic about Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s (NYSE:GBTG) stock?

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) closed the day trading at $5.92 up 7.64% from the previous closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560106 shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GBTG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.10.

On September 30, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Gerow Martine bought 10,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 56,000 led to the insider holds 422,310 shares of the business.

Bush James Peter bought 1,500 shares of GBTG for $7,605 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 33,334 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Bush James Peter, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,970 and bolstered with 31,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GBTG traded about 154.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBTG traded about 184.58k shares per day. A total of 462.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.95M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 537.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 751.64k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.